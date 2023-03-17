Unexpected Mumbai Rains In Mid-March Surprises Residents, Videos Surface; Watch

Mumbai city experienced proper rains which took residents by surprise again, during the evening hours of March 16. Taking to Twitter, many shared videos of the area getting lashed with spells of rain unexpectedly in mid-March. This is the second time the cloudy weather actually brought rains after the first instance a couple of days ago.

Mumbaikars embrace rainy weather in March

Several residents from Mumbai's Matunga to Vile Parle and Worli shared video clips of the rainy weather in their respective areas. "A relief from scorching heat, It's raining here!" tweeted a user while another shared a video of kids playing football in Kings Circle.

The earthy odour of soil,

The gusty winds and rustling trees,

A relief from scorching heat,

It's raining here! 🥹🫶🏻☔🌧️👀💙#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KhTVVd5sJB — Namrata Bathija (FLOP ERA) (@bluefire6nspace) March 16, 2023

According to the Regional Weather forecasting Centre, Mumbai will experience spells of rain and thunderstorms through March 17. On the other hand, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely in most parts of the state.

The spells of rain in the capital city come after Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 39.4°C on Sunday, said the India Meterological Department (IMD). "This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1°C, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4°C," said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.