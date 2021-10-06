Unidentified Body Found In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man was found dead on train tracks near a railway crossing in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found on Tuesday evening near the Karimpur railway crossing in the Khatoli police station area, they said, adding that it is yet to be identified.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is on, the police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)