Union Health Ministry Says 54 Omicron Cases Found In Delhi, 200 Overall

The Union Health Ministry estimates that the total number of cases of the Omicron variant documented in the national capital of Delhi has reached 54.

Delhi

The Union Health Ministry estimates that the total number of cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 documented in the national capital of Delhi has reached 54. On Tuesday, authorities revealed some information about 45 of these Omicron cases detected in Delhi, while the remaining nine cases are still being investigated. As per the sources of PTI, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital has reported 34 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with 17 patients being discharged.

Union Health Ministry also suggests that around 200 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been found in India so far, 54 cases are found in both Maharashtra and Delhi, respectively. On December 5, the first Omicron case in Delhi was detected on a 37-year-old male from Ranchi. The man is no longer in the hospital and has been discharged. Following an increase in cases of the Omicron variant in Delhi, doctors have urged that people should avoid all types of gatherings otherwise the situation may deteriorate as this is a highly transmissible variant.

Delhi government converted four private hospitals into Omicron treatment centres

On Saturday, the Delhi government converted four private hospitals into COVID-19 variant Omicron treatment centres, which includes, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad neighbourhood. Only the government-run LNJP hospital has previously been recognised for Omicron treatment centre.

Community Medicine Professor at AIIMS in New Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai stated in an interview with ANI that the Omicron variant has a high level of infectivity and warned that when it reaches a vulnerable population, it will quickly surge and that they must keep a keen eye on this natural occurrence.

5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday

In the meanwhile, the updated date by the Union Health Ministry also says that, on Tuesday, India registered 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164. The death toll has risen to 4,78,007, with 453 new fatalities. However, despite the rise of Omicron cases, the number of active cases has dropped to 79,097, accounting for 0.23% of overall infections, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

(Inputs from PTI/ ANI)

