Union power minister inspects Dul Hasti power project

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday visited the Dulhasti hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and said the Union territory will have power surplus in coming times.

He inspected the hydroelectric power project and took stock of the construction of other power projects with a total generation capacity of 2,554 MW in Kishtwar.

He was accompanied by PDD Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh and Power Additional Secretary S K G Rahate.

During his visit at 390 MW Dulhasti dam site at Dool, the minister reviewed the generation capacity of the project, besides assessing its other aspects. Talking on the occasion, the minister said that the government has taken commendable initiatives to harness hydroelectric power generation in the district. He said that people will witness a change in the power sector as Kishtwar is going to become a hub of hydroelectric power that will make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus.

Later, Singh inspected power house site of the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul hydroelectric project at Arzi. The project is being built by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, NHPC and J&K Power Development Corporation. The minister inaugurated the concreting of the power house control block there.

Singh said that he is satisfied with the pace of the construction work at Pakal Dul power house and stressed that officers must ensure completion of all ongoing works in a stipulated time following COVID-19 SOPs.

The minister also took stock of the progress on implementation of the area development plan in adjoining regions of these projects and directed the district administration to ensure the timely implementation of ADP. PTI AB AAR

