United States to co-operate with Kerala in higher education sector

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) The United States of America will co-operate with Kerala in its activities in the higher education sector.

The US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin informed her consent in this regard during her meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, a CMO release said.

"Kerala is going to focus on the higher education sector in a big way. Centres of Excellence are being set up in various subjects including artificial intelligence and pharmaceuticals. The Chief Minister sought support for the state's move to establish centres of excellence in the higher education sector," it said.

The release said 250 international hostels will be started this year with budgetary support. The state hopes to attract foreign students with this initiative.

The Consul General informed that academic support will be given to Kerala's efforts to ensure quality education, it said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the first digital university in India was established in Kerala.

The Consul General informed that a collaboration with a top US institution can be worked out with the digital university.

Kerala offers 500 Navakeralam Post Doctoral Fellowships in various disciplines.

The US involvement in the vaccine production unit in the state was mentioned by the Consul General during the discussion.

A large number of Malayalees are working in the health sector in America.

The Consul General said a facility could be set up in conjunction with the US Embassy in Delhi to provide opportunities for more people.

"The Chief Minister also informed the decision to start a Centre for Disease Control in Kerala. The Consul General would explore the possibility of linking this with the CDC in the United States," the release said.

The Consul General said that several discussions are being held with Kerala at the official level to further strengthen the partnership with Kerala.

The Consul General also appreciated the efforts by the State to repatriate Malayalee students safely from Ukraine, it said.

Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy and Venu Rajamani, Officer on Special Duty of the State Government in Delhi were also present during the meeting of the CM with the Consul General. PTI TGB TGB SS SS

