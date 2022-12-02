Unlimited Thali For 5 Paise? In Andhra's Vijayawada, Here's How This Eatery Treated People

A restaurant in Andhra Pradesh is in the headlines for a unique reason-- serving unlimited food for just 5 paise. Located in Vijayawada, the owners of the restaurant named Rajbhog decided to serve a thali with 35 different dishes to its customers, but there is a catch. The free food offer was valid for just one day and the unlimited food was served to first 50 customers who brought 5 paise coins. Needless to say, the offer which was advertised on social media by the restaurant owners attracted a huge crowd.

'We didn't expect this much of a crowd': Restaurant owner

"Yesterday was a very successful event. We didn't expect this much of a crowd. We were expecting only 300-400 customers but our post went viral and it became famous within a span of three days," Mohit, the restaurant owner told ANI. "It's a very unique way of promotion. So we did the promotion with the 5 paise offer. We served the first 50 thali for free who all bought the 5 paise cins and for more than 1,000 customers, we served the thali at a 50% discount," he added.

The owner said that the idea "was a huge success" as the free thali was decked with 35 dishes having Gujarati, Rajasthani and North Indian cuisines. Deepti, the co-owner of the restaurant revealed that the cost of the thali is Rs 420 but they served it at Rs 210 for over 1,000 customers who showed up. Explaining what inspired this move, she said, "The main reason for the offer was what we serve over here is Rajasthani, Gujarati and North Indian thali. But here in Vijayawada, we have a lot of South Indian crowd. So our idea is to reach the crowd of south India too.''

She further explained the concept saying, "The main concept of this offer was that yesterday, we had a convention hall named 'Mandap' which is on the first floor. So we wanted to put these food items in Mandap and to show people that our restaurant serves this type of food."