Unlock 1: State-run Buses, Autos, Cabs Allowed To Operate During Night Curfew In Karnataka

As part of relaxing the lockdown restrictions under ‘Unlock 1’, the Karnataka Government on Thursday permitted state-run buses to operate even during the night curfew hours - 9 pm to 5 am. Further, autos, taxis, and cabs are also allowed to ferry commuters during these hours.

In an order dated June 4, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said that state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC, and NWKRTC) buses have been allowed to operate during the night curfew hours, from 9 pm to 5 am.

Bus passengers would be allowed to commute to the bus stand or from there to their home, as per the COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines. Earlier, the Karnataka government had revised the night curfew time to 9 pm-5 am, and restricted the movement of people these hours, barring essential activities.

Karnataka to open malls, religious places from June 8

The Home Ministry issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with a focus on the economy. Religious places and places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Following guidelines from the MHA, the Karnataka government has also said that jungle lodges and resorts, private organisations providing similar facilities, along with activities they provide like safari, trekking among others would be permitted from June 8, in compliance with SOPs and following the social distancing norms.

COVID-19 cases rise in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 and four related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,320 and toll to 57, the health department said on Thursday.

155 of these 257 new cases are returnees from other states, mostly from neighbouring Maharashtra. As of June 4 evening, cumulatively 4,320 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 57 deaths and 1,610 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 2,651 active cases, 2,638 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 13 are in ICU. 106 patients have been discharged on Thursday.

