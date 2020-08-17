Unlock 3.0: Liquor Shops In Chennai To Reopen From August 18 After Nearly 5 Months

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops in Chennai from August 18 between 10 am and 7 pm amid Coronavirus outbreak.

'Only 500 tokens per day'

"The government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops allowed to reopen from August 18 in Chennai city police limits from 10 am to 7 pm," the State Department of Information and Public Relations said. "Only 500 tokens shall be issued per day to consumers," a government release quoting Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the sole retailer of Indian made foreign liquor in the state, said.

TASMAC shops to reopen in Chennai from August 18. pic.twitter.com/MGL7WjoNgt — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) August 16, 2020

"All those visiting the liquor shops must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing," it said adding that outlets located in containment zones and malls would not be opened. Earlier, the government allowed to reopen these shops in the entire state except Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls, and COVID-19 containment zones.

5,950 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

The announcement comes at a time when the state capital has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases. TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu including Chennai when the lockdown was imposed for the first time.

Earlier, the government announced that small temples with annual income below Rs 10,000, mosques, dargah, churches and other religious places in the corporation areas will be opened for worship from August 10. "Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors, concerned, for allowing public worship," Palaniswami said in a statement.

A total of 5,950 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,38,055 including 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharges and 5,766 deaths. According to the state health department, 6,019 discharges and 125 deaths were also reported in the state on Sunday.

