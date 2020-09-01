Unlock 4: Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple reopens after 165 days

Under the new Unlock 4 guidelines, the Meenakshi Amman Temple of Madurai opened on September 1 after being shut for 165 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Visuals from the first day of reopening of the temple surfaced where devotees can be seen lining up outside while following social distancing guidelines. On August 31, the Tamil Nadu government has issued new COVID-19 Unlock 4 guidelines which allow temples to remain open till 8 pm.

Unlock 4: Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple reopens

After Unlock 4 started on September 1, pictures of the devotees following norms from Meenakshi Amman Temple were shared by ANI. The devotees can be seen lined up outside the Temple in order to offer prayers while maintaining social distancing norms and using hand sanitiser from the temple's sanitiser dispenser. The temple opened after 165 days of being shut due to the lockdown across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Bombay HC Allows JEE Mains; India's Tally At 36,91,167

Tamil Nadu: Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai re-opens after 165 days, post announcement of the new relaxations as part of Unlock 4.



Visuals of devotees lining up outside the temple while following social distancing norms to offer their prayers pic.twitter.com/8G0mavC0ZR — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Read | Tamil Nadu Issues 'Unlock-4' Guidelines; Scraps Sunday Lockdown, E-passes, Opens Offices

As per media reports, the Meenakshi Amman Temple authorities will follow the SOP put together by the government and will remain open from 6 am to 12.30 pm in the morning and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. It is compulsory for all devotees to follow social distancing norms inside and outside the temple for which marking has been made by the authorities.

As per the media reports, there will be a temperature screening at the entrance and all devotees will have to wear masks, sanitise their hands. The reports also suggest that the devotees will not be allowed to bring any offerings and the temple priests will not distribute any 'prasad'. The entry and exit routes will be restricted to fixed gates and devotees will not be allowed to sit within the temple premises after offering the prayers.

Read | Covid-19: In Unlock 4, Maharashtra Govt Eases Curbs On Hotels, Inter-district Movement

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu issued fresh Unlock 4 guidelines that allow certain relaxations including the reopening of temples, public transportation, shopping malls, and more but the COVID-19 lockdown was extended till September 30 by the government. Since the government allowed temples to remain open till 8 pm, the Meenakshi Amman Temple of Madurai was thoroughly sanitised in order to open up amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Read | West Bengal Unveils Unlock 4 Guidelines To Allow Metro Service; Gatherings Remain Barred

Tamil Nadu: Premises of Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai being sanitised, in view of #COVID19. All places of worship to reopen in the state from tomorrow as part of #Unlock4. pic.twitter.com/yU4L34RCAG — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

"Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels, and resorts have been allowed to re-open," said Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Read | Rajasthan Government Issues 'Unlock 4' Guidelines, Inter-state Travel Allowed

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu currently has a total of 4,28,041 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 52,578 are active and 3,68,141 have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll of the state is at 7,322. Tamil Nadu is currently number 3 on the list of most affected states by the coronavirus.

Read | Tamil Nadu CM Writes To PM Modi Over GST Compensation Of States; Cites Difficulty

(With inputs from ANI)