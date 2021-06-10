'Unruly' JNU Students Forcefully Occupying Campus Library For 2 Days; 'threat To Others'

In an ongoing incident at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, a group of students have allegedly occupied the B.R Ambedkar Library on the campus by force and have refrained from clearing the space for two days now. As per a circular by the JNU administration, a group of students had scuffled with the security staff before breaking open the glass door of the library and entering the main reading room on June 8.

The group of students, which has squatted inside the library since June 8, is said to have been found without wearing masks and violating other COVID-19 appropriate guidelines as well. The JNU registrar has claimed that the incident has caused a health risk for the library staff and even other students residing in the hostels as the 'unruly students' return to the hostel for lunch/dinner or even other purposes.

Necessary action to be taken against students: JNU

The event comes at a time when the COVID-19 enforced curfew, imposed by the Delhi government, is yet in place and no guidelines regarding resumption of normal activities have been announced. As per the circular, the JNU Security Office has lodged a police complaint in view of the seriousness of the issue. Significantly, students that have occupied the library space are allegedly not permitting the library staff to sanitize the library as well.

"The Chief Proctor Office in the meantime has been tasked with taking necessary disciplinary action against these students as per the university rules," the circular by JNU reads.

JNU issues COVID guidelines

In wake of the COVID-19 surge in Delhi last month, JNU had issued a fresh circular for students on COVID-appropriate behaviour amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi. The university administration advised the students to vacate the hostels and leave for their native places in order to stay safe. For those who wish to stay in the campus hostel, the circular laid some strict guidelines.

The varsity circular had said that if any person is found violating the given measures, they will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions. It said the hostel level COVID Response Committee, comprising wardens and students representatives, at each hostel should actively work to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the hostel level. The circular prohibited mass gathering, a congregation in the hostel premises and walking running and jogging in the stadium. It also said that movement from one hostel to another is strictly prohibited.