UP: 2 boys drown in Ganga while taking selfie

Farrukhabad (UP), May 16 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga river while taking selfie during bath at Singhirampur Ghat here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Shivam (18) and Sachin (16) along with their two other friends had gone to bathe in Ganga river in Kamalganj area.

They were taking selfies in the mid stream when they drowned, police said.

Two other boys were saved by the locals and rushed to the Kamalganj Community Health Centre for treatment.

After the family members of the deceased refused to get the post mortem examination done, the bodies were handed over to them, police said. PTI COR SAB RDT RCJ

