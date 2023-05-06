UP: 2 Held For Printing, Smuggling Fake Currency Notes

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two members of a gang in Moradabad involved in the printing and smuggling of fake currency notes, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a godown located in Pipalsana crossing was raided and the STF recovered 6,000 fake currency notes of Rs 20 denomination each, amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh, a statement issued here said.

Nafees Ahmed and Mohammad Najim have been arrested, the STF said, adding that the equipment used in making the fake note has also been recovered from them.

During the investigation, the accused said that they used a colour printer, photoshop software and good quality paper to print the currency note, the task force said.

They also told the STF that they used to print Rs 20 currency notes.

The arrested accused are also being questioned about other members of their gang, the STF said.