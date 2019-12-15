UP: 45 Farmers Booked For Burning Stubble, Cane Leaves In Shamli

As many as 45 farmers have been booked by the Shamli police for allegedly burning stubble and sugarcane leaves, said UP district magistrate Akhilesh Singh on December 14. Despite Supreme Courts’ firm warning to the northern state of India against the burning of stubbles, many farmers continue to set their fields on fire post-harvest.

Singh also said that fines to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh have been issued, of which, around Rs 2 lakh has been recovered.

In an initiative to reduce the stubble burning in the state, many alternatives have been taken up by the state government at all levels.

"We don't want to take action against farmers for burning stubble and leaves. So, we are providing alternatives to them. We are running awareness campaigns through Gram Pradhans to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning as well," Singh said.

Singh said that the administration has set up 29 machines that farmers can use to mulch the leaves and cut stubble in their farms.

"However, farmers are burning stubble and leaves despite our efforts. So far, we have issued fines to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh. Around Rs 2 lakh has been recovered. We have also registered 45 FIRs against farmers for burning stubble and sugarcane leaves," he said.

"We have also issued show-cause notices to the sub-divisional magistrate and station offices in the areas where more such incidents have been reported. Every official is responsible to curb stubble and leaf burning," he added.

The district magistrate directed that actions will be taken against those burning trash as well.

"The Supreme Court has also issued directives in the matter since stubble and leaves burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also cause heavy air pollution in NCR," he added.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, earlier this month, sought replies from superintendents of police of 26 districts in the state in connection with the incidents of stubble burning from October 1 to November 25 in 2018 and 2019.

Government data pointed out that Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires which have so far been the major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital.

According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the state recorded 9,600 incidents of stubble burning till October 27 last year. This year, the figure has shot up to 12,027.

In a bid to save the country’s capital from toxic air quality the Supreme Court on November 25 slammed Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments for the increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it. Expressing displeasure over the failure of states in preventing stubble burning, the apex court said that people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.

Further, SC warned that even if one instance of stubble burning occurs in the future, the onus will be on the entire state administrative and police.

