UP: 6-year-old student dies after being hit by bus on school premises

Baghpat (UP), May 5 (PTI) A school bus hit a 6-year-old student on the school premises on Thursday, killing him on the spot, police said.

The incident occurred at Royal Convent Inter college in Chamrawal village when the bus driver was reversing the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The student, Ayush, died on the spot.

Following the incident, family members of the boy and villagers created a ruckus but the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against the school manager and the bus driver on the complaint of Ayush's family members, the police officer said. PTI CORR ABN RDT NSD

