UP: 65 KGMU Healthcare Workers Quarantined, Hospital Shut After 65-yr-old Tests Positive

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, a private hospital in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has been shut after a 65-year-old diabetes patient tested COVID-19 positive. Apart from this, 65 staff members of the KGMU Hospital have also been quarantined as a precaution. The 65-year-old had visited the private hospital near Burlington Chauraha earlier for his diabetes consultation and later tested COVID positive.

Samples of the staff members have been taken and the results are awaited. In the past 24 hours, more than 26,000 tests have been done in the state. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 558 positive cases while 49 of them have recovered. Only 5 deaths due to the virus have been witnessed in the state.

UP CM details steps taken to combat Coronavirus

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Monday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the steps taken by his government to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. Explaining the success in containing the virus in areas such as Pilibhit, he explained the manner in which hotspots were sealed and sanitized.

Moreover, he revealed that more than 4,26,000 migrant labourers were being provided with various facilities in shelter homes across the state. Adityanath also mentioned that 3.56 crore families had been given free ration. Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we earmarked the hotspots in the state. In the first phase, we looked at those places where 5-6 coronavirus cases were detected."

"We sealed such areas up to 1 km and allowed only three services there. One, a medical team will go there. Two, we sanitized each and every house. We ensured doorstep delivery of essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, medicines. In the second phase, we sealed all areas which had reported one or more cases. That's why it did not spread," he added.

