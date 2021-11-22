UP: Agra Priest Breaks Down At Hospital After Staff Refuse To Treat Lord Krishna's Idol

Quick links:
Image: @ourtemples_/Twitter
In a bizarre video that has gone viral on social media, a priest is seen breaking down at a hospital while requesting medical staff to bandage the broken arm of a Lord Krishna idol. The incident was reportedly shot at a hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
Employees at a district hospital in Agra were left perplexed on Friday when a priest walked in with a Krisha idol and requested nurses tend to its broken arm. The idol's arm reportedly broke when the priest was giving it a bath in the morning.
Employees, narrating the incident, said that the priest arrived at around 9 on Friday, holding a broken idol of Lord Krishna, and requested hospital staff to attend to it. The video shows the priest pleading with hospital staff, requesting them to treat the idol.
नि:स्वार्थ भक्ति की कहानी— हमारे मंदिर (@ourtemples_) November 20, 2021
"लड्डू गोपाल" का आगरा के अस्पताल में इलाज
आगरा जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों को इस "लड्डू गोपाल" का इलाज करने का विशेष सौभाग्य मिला
1/3 pic.twitter.com/cyDwsh0UfP
In the second video, the priest is seen holding the idol in his arm and crying. He also shows the broken arm of theLord Krishna idol.
In the final tweet, an image is seen of the doctors bandaging the arm of the idol. The caption of the tweet read, "Showing some reluctance, the hospital staff registered in the name of 'Shri Krishna' on the orders of CMS Ashok Aggarwal and also tied a bandage on the arm of the idol. The priest left for the temple with a sigh of relief."
पिछले 35 वर्षों से अर्जुन नगर के पथवारी मंदिर में पुजारी लेख सिंह गोपाल की मूर्ति लाए, जिसका हाथ सुबह स्नान करते समय गलती से टूट गया।— हमारे मंदिर (@ourtemples_) November 20, 2021
अस्पताल स्टाफ ने इलाज से मना किया तो पुजारी रोने लगा।
2/3 pic.twitter.com/2C7ute6i2X
कुछ अनिच्छा दिखाते हुए अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों ने सीएमएस अशोक अग्रवाल के आदेश पर 'श्री कृष्ण' के नाम से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया और मूर्ति की बांह पर पट्टी भी बांध दी. पुजारी ने राहत की सांस लेकर मंदिर के लिए प्रस्थान किया।— हमारे मंदिर (@ourtemples_) November 20, 2021
3/3 pic.twitter.com/Ef89BzuEJw