UP: Agra Priest Breaks Down At Hospital After Staff Refuse To Treat Lord Krishna's Idol

In a bizarre video that has gone viral on social media, a priest is seen breaking down at a hospital while requesting medical staff to bandage the broken arm of a Lord Krishna idol. The incident was reportedly shot at a hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Employees at a district hospital in Agra were left perplexed on Friday when a priest walked in with a Krisha idol and requested nurses tend to its broken arm. The idol's arm reportedly broke when the priest was giving it a bath in the morning.

Employees, narrating the incident, said that the priest arrived at around 9 on Friday, holding a broken idol of Lord Krishna, and requested hospital staff to attend to it. The video shows the priest pleading with hospital staff, requesting them to treat the idol.

Priest breaks down after hospital staff refuse to treat Lord Krishna's idol

On Twitter, three posts were shared by a user who goes by the name 'Hamare Mandir', showing the incident. In the first video , the mad said that he is has been a p riest at Pathwari temple in Arjun Nagar for 35 years and informed that the idol's arm broke after it slipped and fell when he was giving his Lord a bath in the morning. He then goes on to say that he was attached to the Lord, and in desperation to treat its arm, he went to the local hospital . His request was, however, denied, and he was pushed to tears.

In the second video, the priest is seen holding the idol in his arm and crying. He also shows the broken arm of theLord Krishna idol.

In the final tweet, an image is seen of the doctors bandaging the arm of the idol. The caption of the tweet read, "Showing some reluctance, the hospital staff registered in the name of 'Shri Krishna' on the orders of CMS Ashok Aggarwal and also tied a bandage on the arm of the idol. The priest left for the temple with a sigh of relief."

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @ourtemples_/Twitter)