UP ATS Nabs 37 Bangladeshi Nationals In Kolkata; Alleged Infiltrators Being Interrogated

In a key operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, 37 Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday were detained from a residential building in Kolkata’s Gulshan Colony for illegally entering West Bengal. The ATS had come from Lucknow to trace Mufizul Rehman, an alleged human trafficker when they arrested the 37 Bangladeshi nationals on suspicion that they illegally entered India's West Bengal.

The police said that the men who did not have passports or visas, allegedly entered the country with the help of Mufizul Rehman who has also been arrested. The operation is ongoing and multiple raids are expected at different locations. Kolkata Police STF has teamed up with UP ATS for this operation.

Bangladeshi detained from West Bengal

Confirming the news, an official said, “Bangladeshi young men who illegally entered West Bengal were arrested by the Kolkata Police from Anandapur. The arrests were made from a residential building in Gulshan Colony. The youths were living in an apartment that was used to run a Madrassa. None of them had valid passports or visas but some fake Indian identity cards were seized during the raid." As per the information given by the official the men will be produced before a local court on Monday.

Also talking about Mufizul Rehman, the official said, "Rehman was arrested from the spot and taken into custody by the UP ATS team. He will be taken to Lucknow on a transit remand. Rehman is suspected to have helped them enter India. "

UP ATS arrests 2 Bangladeshi immigrants running illegal passport racket in India

The development comes just a few weeks after the ATS arrested two Bangladeshi immigrants who were allegedly involved in human trafficking and smuggling of fake passports. The two accused - Vikram (belonging to Punjab) and Ratan Mandal (from Bengal) - were arrested on November 10 for running an immigration racket, where they used to send people abroad on fake passports and visas.

UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar informed that Vikram, who was working as a commission agent for tour and travel, came in contact with Ratan Mandal seven months ago. The two operated in India under fake names and provided forged passports, visas, and COVID-19 negative reports to those willing to go abroad.