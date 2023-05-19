UP: Biker Dies After Being Hit By Truck In Amethi

Quick links:
Image: Representational Image (ANI)
A man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding pickup truck on Jais Road here on Friday, police said.
Sub-inspector Sanjay Singh of Jagdishpur police station said Durgesh Pandey (35), a resident of Ashrafpur, died on the spot.
Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem.
Police said efforts are being made to trace the driver of the truck.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)