UP: Biker Dies In Head On Collision Between Motorbikes

Quick links:
Image: Representative
A 30-year-old man died while another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night on Kaptanganj road in Shyam Deurwa area of the district, they said.
Deepak, a resident of Barwakhash, was killed while 32-year-old Brijesh sustained injuries and referred to the district hospital in Maharajganj, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Dubey added.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)