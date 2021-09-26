UP: Carcass Of Tiger Found In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead in Mailani range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Sunday, officials said.

It is estimated to be around two years old and the carcass was found alongside the Gola-Pilibhit road near Chhedipur village here, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI.

All vital organs, including jaws and nails, were intact, he said, adding that there were some abrasion marks on the carcass.

"The circumstances indicate that the tigress died in a road accident or it could be due to fighting during the mating season," Pathak said.

He said the exact cause of the death could be ascertained after postmortem by a team of experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

The postmortem would be conducted according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the field director said.

