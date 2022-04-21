UP: 'Cattle Smuggler' Held After Exchange Of Fire

An alleged cattle smuggler was arrested on Thursday following an exchange of fire in Kushinagar district, police said. The accused and a policeman sustained bullet injuries.

Police recovered 22 bovine cattle, a phone, truck, 32 bore pistol and an unused cartridge from his possession. Kushinagar SP Ritesh Kuman Singh said they had received a tip-off that a truck with bovines will try to cross the state border with Bihar.

"During a checking near the Kushinagar police post at the NH-28, police saw the truck coming from Gorakhpur direction and when police tried to stop it, the driver tried to run over the truck over police," he said. While trying to escape, the accused opened fire on police, in which Head Constable Rajesh was injured.

In retaliation, police opened fire and one among the accused was injured while the others escaped, he said. The accused has been identified as Sant Prasad, a resident of Ahirauli, Azamgarh district, the SP added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)