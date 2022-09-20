In a horrific incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, four construction workers were crushed to death after a boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society collapsed in Noida on Tuesday morning. Around 9 labourers were rescued from the debris and have been admitted to the hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five teams of fire brigade, and UP police have reached the accident spot and joint search operations are underway. Three bulldozers are also deployed into the action in a bid to clear the debris.

UP CM Yogi Condoles Death of workers in Noida Wall Collapse

Taking the stock of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the workers and directed the senior officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations. CM Yogi's office tweeted, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has condoled the loss of life due to the wall collapse accident in Noida. CM Yogi has directed the senior officers to immediately go to the spot and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured".

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने नोएडा में दीवार गिरने की दुर्घटना से हुई जनहानि पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।



महाराज जी ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर जाकर राहत व बचाव कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर संचालित करने तथा घायलों के उपचार की समुचित व्यवस्था हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 20, 2022

Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh assured a detailed probe into the matter. "We received the information at 9:55 am that the wall which was undergoing repair collapsed and the construction workers have been trapped inside. We immediately rushed to the spot with an ambulance and fire brigade team. A total of 13 workers were rescued from the debris, unfortunately, 4 of them died and 9 are undergoing treatment".

"A detailed inquiry will be done in relation to this incident and will be probed who are the people at fault. The law will take its own course and strict action will be taken. The workers hailed from the Badaun district and their family members have been informed", said Noida Commissioner.

