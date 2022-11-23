UP Court Asks Five Accused To Surrender In 2013 Attempt To Murder Case

BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.

