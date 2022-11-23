Last Updated:

UP Court Asks Five Accused To Surrender In 2013 Attempt To Murder Case

Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.

