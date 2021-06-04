UP: Dalit Groom Set To Ride A Horse On His Wedding; Mahoba Police Provide Protection

In a huge development, a 22-year-old Dalit man - Alakhram - in Uttar Pradesh's Madhoganj village in Mahoba is set to ride a horse for his wedding on June 18, marking a first. Fearing threats from people in his locality, he has asked for police protection to avoid any mishap on the all-important day. After inquiry among locals on Thursday, police have concluded that he faces no objection from society but is keeping a close watch on the matter.

Dalit man to ride horse in wedding

"We could not find a single person in the village who have any issue with the groom, Alakhram, riding a horse. However, we are keeping a close watch on the matter," said Prabhakar Upadhyay, sub-inspector at Mahobganj Police Station.

Mahoba: A Dalit man of Madhoganj village in Mohobkanth has sough police protection, alleging that some local strongmen have threatened him not ride a horse during his wedding on June 18.



"Villagers say they have no problem with him riding a horse," says a police official y'day pic.twitter.com/Mw9AtvKU7t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2021

As per reports, Alakhram has been threatened by local upper-caste strongmen who have taken objections to his riding a horse, defying societal norms. Fearing retribution, he had sought police protection which has been granted to him. As per usual traditions in rural North India, Dalit grooms go to the bride’s house or a marriage hall on foot, as they are not 'allowed' to ride horses by the local upper-caste members.

The fear against retribution over performing a simple act like riding a horse is not unfounded amongst Dalits. On May 24, a Dalit man was attacked in Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad allegedly by 11 people for sporting a long mustache. Suresh Vaghela (22), who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, in his complaint, has said 11 members of an Other Backward Classes (OBC) group led by one Dhama Thakor gathered outside the former's house in Karathkal village and hurled casteist abuses over his moustache. Later the group attacked Vaghela with a sharp weapon as well as sticks, and his sister was also injured in the attack, the complaint stated.

UP: Dalit man held captive

Recently in Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old Dalit man allegedly held captive and tortured by four people on suspicion that he was having an affair with a girl of their family in April. Police said that the Dalit man was mercilessly beaten by the accused causing injuries in his private parts. The victim's family members alleged that an iron rod was also inserted in his rectum, they said. The accused have been arrested and the victim rushed to the district hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.