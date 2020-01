The five-day Ganga Yatra commenced on 27 January, Monday in Uttar Pradesh. The 1150 kilometer long yatra started from Bijnor and Ballia. The second day of the yatra was carried forward by Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma at Makhdoompur Ganga Ghat in Hastinapur. "The government has taken special measures to maintain the purity and sanctity of the River Ganga" Deputy CM, UP Dinesh Sharma said.