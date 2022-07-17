UP: Excise Dept Raids 14 Restaurants For Serving Liquor Without Valid License In Kanpur

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department conducted raids at many restaurants in Kanpur where customers were being served liquor without a valid license. It is pertinent to note that to drink liquor in any restaurant the owner of the restaurant must have a valid licence from the authorities concerned.

The excise team got a tip that several restaurants in the Kanpur area were allowing consumption of liquor without valid authorisation. Following the tip, 14 teams of the excise duty conducted raids at respective hotels and also clicked pictures which are currently under their possession. Further details in the case are awaiting.

Five arrested for smuggling liquor

In a separate incident, five people were arrested over the weekend in Noida for allegedly smuggling liquor from Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, officials said on June 13. Over 15 cartons of liquor were also seized on Saturday and Sunday and three vehicles in which the alcohol was being transported were also impounded, officials from the Gautam Buddh Nagar excise department said.

“Two people in one vehicle were arrested on Saturday during an inspection at the Noida-Delhi border. Three people in two different vehicles were arrested on Sunday,” District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh told PTI. “Only one unsealed bottle is permitted if somebody from Delhi is entering UP through Noida,” Singh added.

Bringing liquor meant for sale in Delhi to Uttar Pradesh is prohibited and legal action is being taken against offenders for denting the state's revenue, the excise officer said. The Excise department has been assisting the local police in their crackdown on liquor smuggling, and since April, over 70 persons have been detained at the border points between Delhi and Noida. As significant reductions on alcohol prices were still being offered in Delhi, they said that the UP government gave its officers the order to crack down while also considering the revenue loss to the state.