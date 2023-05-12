Last Updated:

UP: Fake Currency Note Racket Busted In Bahraich, 5 Arrested

Five people have been arrested on charges of circulating fake currency notes in areas along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Image (Shutterstock)


They were apprehended by a joint team of the state anti-terrorist squad and police from the Sumerpur area of Rupaidiha in the district that borders Nepal. Fake currency notes of face value of Indian rupees 52,000 and Nepalese rupees 5,000 have been seized from their possession along with papers used for printing counterfeit notes, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

He said a laptop, a printer, a power cable, two Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, five mobile phones and a car with a Delhi number plate have also been seized.

During interrogation, the accused said they circulated fake currency notes in Rupaidiha as well as in various cities and villages of Nepal, Verma said. Those arrested have been identified as Mushtaq, Saleem, Aleem, Faizul Hasan and Kuldeep Awasthi, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, he said.

