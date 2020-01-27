UP: Farmers Clash With Officials At Jewar Airport Site

The Farmers of Jewar clashed with officials on Monday at Jewar airport site in regards to the land acquisition drive. The farmers pelted stones at the officials and their vehicles. BN Singh, District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar said," The high court is reviewing this case, we are in a democratic setup and we live in a rule of law. The final decision will be taken by the court. The farmers have come out in frustration trying to take the kaw in their hand. No such incident was reported in the past acquisition, this is the first time that it has happened, he added.