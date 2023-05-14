Last Updated:

UP: Four Of Family Mowed Down By Car In Prayagraj

Four members of a family, including a minor, died after being run over by a car in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dadoli village on Saturday night, they said.

Some members of the family were sitting in front of their house when the speeding car hit them and overturned, Pooramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said.

Those killed were identified as Rajendra Gupta (35), Sarita Devi (32), Arnav (8) and Lallu Ram (50), while one person was injured and is undergoing treatment, he said.

Police have detained the driver of the car and a detailed probe is on into the matter, the SHO said.

