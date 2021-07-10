UP: Ghaziabad Man Fined Rs 18,000 For Perfoming Stunts On Car Bonnet, Police Issue Warning

The Uttar Pradesh traffic police on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on a man who was found doing stunts on the top of his moving car. The incident came to light through a viral video that began doing the rounds on social media from Ghaziabad. In the video, two men were seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving Brezza and a Scorpio car with loud sirens and were recorded performing stunts in the middle of the road. The video of the duo was recorded by a passerby who tweeted the incident to the Ghaziabad police.

Following the incident, the UP police imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on the two young men and warned of strict investigation in such cases. One of the car's owners has been identified in East Delhi and a fine of Rs 18,000 has been sent to the owner. The men have been charged for speeding, noise pollution, and violating other safety guidelines.

"A video went viral where a boy was found sitting on the bonnet of the car. A fine of Rs 18,000 has been charged. If we find such viral videos then strict investigation is done," said Ramanand Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh SP Traffic.

The UP Police has been on a strict no-tolerance policy against traffic rule violators. Back in March, the police had booked a group of youngsters under various sections of the MV Act and IPC for a similar incident. Two men were seen sitting on the bonnet of their moving car and doing push-ups, while a third drove them through a busy road in Firozabad. After the video went viral, a challan of Rs 7,500 was sent to the youths.