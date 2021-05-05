UP Govt Assures Action Over Republic Sting On Lucknow Private Hospitals' Pricy COVID Beds

After Republic Media Network in a sting operation exposed how the private hospitals in Lucknow are attempting to fleece patients in search of a bed, the Uttar Pradesh government has now taken note and said that strict action will be taken against the wrongdoers. While speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash informed that the video of the sting has been sent for further investigation.

UP Govt takes note of Republic TV's investigation

The Lucknow DM said, "As soon as the report of the sting videos will come, further investigation will be done and proper legal action will also be taken against such private hospitals."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also spoke to Republic TV and said that the hospitals, which are charging COVID-19 patients exorbitantly, are doing very wrong. He further said that in an attempt to ensure that the poor people can go to any hospital whether private or government for treatment during these times, the Uttar Pradesh govt has put a price cap on all private hospitals.

Jai Pratap Singh said, "In an attempt to put a stop to such practices, we had also issued written instructions to the hospital authorities to first admit the COID-19 patients on priority and then complete other formailities. The hospitals are also directed to not take any advance in COVID-19 cases. Strict action will be taken."

Republic TV investigates private hospitals of Lucknow

Foreseeing that the private hospitals might take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis and heavily charge patients during desperate times, the Uttar Pradesh government had released a price cap on bed charges. Following this, Republic TV on Tuesday went on the ground for a reality check and captured the truth. The Republic team investigated how much it costs for COVID patients to get admitted to Lucknow’s private hospital.

Republic team visits 1st private hospital in Lucknow

Nurse: If you bring the patient here, we can tell you

Republic: So I have to bring the patient here? I am telling you the oxygen is around 85-87.

Nurse: But without the patient, I will not be able to tell you. Yes we have

Republic: Ok, can you tell me approximately how much a bed will cost?

Nurse: 50,000 per day

The price quoted by this private hospital was 5 times more than the cap set by the UP government for the isolation bed with oxygen.

Republic team visits 2nd private hospital in Lucknow

Republic: Does that include medicines and everything? Even oxygen?

Nurse: Yes

Staffer: I can get you a bed for 30-35K without medicine cost

Republic: Can I pay by card?

Staffer: Yes, you can.

Republic: How much will medicines cost?

Staffer: Medicines will depend on what doctors prescribe. Oxygen is Rs 800/ hour.

Republic team visits 3rd private hospital in Lucknow

Staffer: Assume 12K

Republic: What about oxygen?

Staffer: Oxygen will cost Rs 800/ hour

Republic: One of my relatives need a BIPAP

Staffer: You will get the BIPAP only if it is available. Otherwise, you will not.

Republic: so everything included in it will cost above 40,000? It is an ICU bed, right?

Staffer: Yes

When Republic TV reached out to UP health administration, they were informed that no rates have been changed so far.

Watch the full sting here:

Current COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh has fo far recorded over 13,68,183 positive cases, out of which, 10,81,817 have successfully recovered, and 13,798 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 25,770 new cases, 38,683 fresh cases, 351 deaths have been reported Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,72,568.

(Image: ANI, Republicworld.com)