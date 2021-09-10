UP Govt Bans Sale Of Liquor & Meat 10 Sqkm Area Around Mathura-Vrindavan Pilgrimage Region

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, September 10, imposed a ban on the sale of meat and liquor in the 10 sq km area of Mathura-Vrindavan, shortly after declaring the area as a pilgrimage site. The decision comes on the day when the nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

The decision was announced by CMO (Chief Minister's Office). It said that a total of 22 wards fall in the area, which is now declared as a pilgrimage site.

The announcement was first made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month. During his address in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, the CM had suggested that those selling liquor and meat should sell milk instead to revive the glory of Mathura. He had also asked officials to formulate plans for the implementation of the ban.

"Saints and public representatives are of the view that liquor and meat should not be consumed here (in Mathura). The administration should make plans for counselling and training of those involved in such activities in order to shift them to some other trade," Adityanath had said, reported ANI.

"The people who are engaged in the sale of liquor and meat activities may set up small stalls to sell milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, which has been known for producing a huge quantity of milk in the state," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated.

Previous ban of liquor and meat sale in Vrindavan and Barsana

In 2017, Yogi Adityanath had banned the sale of alcohol and meat in Vrindavan and Barsana. As per Hindu tradition, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura, close to Vrindavan. Radha, a consort of Lord Krishna, was born in Barsana. Every year, lakhs of tourists flock to these sites to pay their respects. Due to their religious significance, these locations were designated pilgrimage sites.