UP Govt's 'Nari Shakti Mission' Gives Girls In Moradabad Opportunity To Serve As DM, SSP

On Tuesday, under the 'Mission Nari Shakti,' girls in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district were given the opportunity to hold significant district positions such as District Magistrate (DM), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Chief Development Officer (CDO). This initiative, together with the state government's 'Mission Nari Shakti,' aims to empower women, instil confidence and security, and create a desire in them to contribute to society.

The District Magistrate of Moradabad, Shalendra Singh, stated, "Mission Nari Shakti is a state-run initiative aimed at making women self-sufficient, secure, and financially empowered. There is still much to be done for women, and the government has been implementing numerous programmes to help them. Talented females have been given the opportunity to hold significant roles in the district for a day as part of this goal. This will give them confidence, inspire them to do something good for the community, and allow them to interact with the rest of society."

The girls who were appointed to the positions of DM, SSP, DSP, and CDO as a result of this initiative were delighted to work in the offices for a few hours. They applauded the state government's initiative and predicted that it would be tremendously beneficial for their careers.

Sandhya Bhati, an Akansha Vidyapeeth student, was appointed DM, Moradabad for a day. She said, "I was given a chance to become the DM for two hours, listen to problems of the people and find solutions for them. It is being done to promote women empowerment. I felt really proud today. I am extremely thankful to the principal and the DM for this opportunity. I want to join the armed forces in future. Women get to learn a lot through these initiatives. They realise that people stand by their side. Such programmes increase one's motivation and ignite a desire to do something."

"I'm quite proud of myself. My elders taught me how to pay attention to people's concerns," another participant, Khushi stated.

Similarly, Iqra, a Moradabad Government College class 12 student, was named Moradabad Superintendent of Police.

