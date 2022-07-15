Lulu Mall administration has put up notices restricting religious prayers in the mall premises. This development comes after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow surfaced on social media.

After the video of Namaz went viral, the mall administration put up notices at several places inside the mall premises. "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall," the notice says in English as well as Hindi.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall'; Hindu group files complaint

After the Namaz row, the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint. They also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand Path near the mall on Friday.

Some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest. "People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," ABHM spokesperson Sishir Chaturvedi said.

Police officials from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the Lulu mall to maintain law and order. Later, Mahasabha members filed a complaint.

"Namaz was offered inside the Mall which is against the state government's decision of not allowing namaz in public places," reads the complaint. Moreover, the complaint alleged that 70% of the mall staff consists of men from the Muslim community and the rest 30 percent are women from the Hindu community.

"By doing so they are practising love Jihad," the complaint alleged while demanding a probe into the matter. The case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.