UP: Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Assaults Cop Inside Mainpuri Police Station

The young man, summoned over domestic violence allegations, was seen attacking a police official inside the Mainpuri police station. He has been detained.

Astha Singh
Uttar Pradesh

Image: ANI


In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a young man was seen attacking a police official inside the Mainpuri police station. The man was summoned by the Mainpuri police over domestic violence allegations when he lost his cool and started thrashing the police official, news agency ANI reported.

In the visuals, a man wearing a red shirt can be seen having a heated argument with the cop when suddenly he starts beating the official. This leads to an intense fight between the man and the policeman. A woman constable standing next to him tried to diffuse the situation and prevent the man from attacking the cop. Later, the man was brought under control and detained.

Mainpuri SP Madhuvan Kumar stated that the family of the accused has claimed that the man is mentally unstable. "The accused was called on the complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated that he is a patient with mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents. The accused has been booked & detained," said Mainpuri SP.

