UP: Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Assaults Cop Inside Mainpuri Police Station

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a young man was seen attacking a police official inside the Mainpuri police station. The man was summoned by the Mainpuri police over domestic violence allegations when he lost his cool and started thrashing the police official, news agency ANI reported.

In the visuals, a man wearing a red shirt can be seen having a heated argument with the cop when suddenly he starts beating the official. This leads to an intense fight between the man and the policeman. A woman constable standing next to him tried to diffuse the situation and prevent the man from attacking the cop. Later, the man was brought under control and detained.

#WATCH | Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case.



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/WhYJwa95NQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

Mainpuri SP Madhuvan Kumar stated that the family of the accused has claimed that the man is mentally unstable. "The accused was called on the complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated that he is a patient with mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents. The accused has been booked & detained," said Mainpuri SP.

Mainpuri,UP | He had been called on complaint of domestic violence & beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is patient of mental illness, we will take that in account if they produce supporting documents. Accused booked & detained: Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/XEIjf5N1ym — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

(Image: ANI)