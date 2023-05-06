UP: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A special court here sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor girl.
Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam convicted Mohammad Sharif on Saturday and slapped a fine of Rs 60,000, Special District government advocate Sant Pratap Singh told PTI.
On April 6, Sharif tried to rape a 15-year-old girl who was sleeping in her house in a village under Ramgaon police station, Singh said.
The police filed a chargesheet in the court within ten days after registering a case for attempted rape and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on the complaint of the victim's father.
