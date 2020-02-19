Man Made Traffic Volunteer After Complaining In UP's Ferozabad Issues 8 Challans In 2 Hrs

On Tuesday, a man from Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh was entrusted with a duty he may not have expected. The man, Sonu Chauhan, was instantly asked to manage traffic for two hours after allegedly complaining about chaos.

As per news agency IANS, the man was caught in a traffic jam at the Subhash intersection in Ferozabad. Infuriated, he went straight to the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) to complain about the situation.

In response, SP Sachindra Patel asked Sonu to manage the traffic for two hours. He was designated as "traffic volunteer" within the vicinity of the circle officer. Accompanied by several other policemen, Sonu wore a traffic safety vest and helmet. He then went on to manage traffic at the intersection.

Rahul Sharma, a Ferozabad traffic inspector who accompanied Sonu, said, "Challans were issued to eight vehicles, for wrong parking and for driving on the wrong side of the road". In all, Rs 1,600 was collected as fine. The rest of the fine would be paid at the traffic office by the offenders. "We will continue with this experiment and ensure better community participation in improving the traffic situation. We followed Sonu's commands for two hours and effectively regulated traffic flow and managed to decongest the road", traffic inspector added.

After performing the role of "traffic volunteer" Sonu said that the experience had given him an understanding of how the entire system can fail if just one car makes one mistake. He said, "The experiment has made me understand the problems of traffic constables and the problem that arises when we, members of the public, flout rules. If one vehicle takes a wrong turn, the entire system gets thrown out of gear. I have definitely become a more responsible citizen after this experiment."

(Image: PTI)