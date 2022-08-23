UP: Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping 8-year-old Girl

A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on convict Amit after holding him guilty under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court directed that half of the fine amount should be paid to the victim.

According to district government council Rajive Sharma, the man took the girl to a sugarcane field on the pretext of giving her some goods and raped her there.

Hearing her cries, some villagers rushed to the spot and tried to nab the accused but he fled, he said. The incident took place in March 28, 2015, Sharma said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)