UP: Man Tries To Commit Suicide After Fight With Wife, Saved Just In Time By Neighbours

Have you ever thought of suicide after an argument with anybody? Surely not, but in a bizarre incident coming from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, a man tried to commit suicide after an argument with his wife. He was seen hanging from a balcony while his family and other people were putting in efforts to rescue him. However, the video has grabbed the attention of many on the Internet while some people are seen commenting hilariously.

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, a man can be seen hanging from the first-floor balcony of his two-storeyed residence. Meanwhile, some people (assumably his family members) were seen holding his hands and trying to pull him up. The video was shared by IIS Gurmeet Singh on Twitter, "It's serious...After a quarrel with wife, a man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the balcony. Meanwhile, people pulled him up and saved him," read the caption on the post. The exact location of the incident was Loni, Ghaziabad.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has accumulated 307 views since it was posted with several likes and retweets. People on the Internet posted several reactions, where few were even sarcastic "Never get married," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Ghar main ghuste hi ek rehpat pada hai 100%". However, the video went viral and even entertained the people on the internet. What is your thought on this video?

Image: Twitter/@Gurmeet_Singh33