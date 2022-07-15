UP: Mega Controversy Erupts Over Namaz Offered Inside Lucknow's LuLu Mall; FIR Registered

In Uttar Pradesh, a massive controversy erupted after a video of a group of people performing Namaz inside Lucknow's LuLu mall went viral. The mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night.

The case has been registered under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindu Group to Recite Sunderkand Path

All India Hindu Mahasabha Spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi spoke exclusively to Republic and stated that this incident is against the UP government's advisory and stern action needs to be taken. He stated that the LuLu mall has now become LuLu Masjid.

"Yesterday, I submitted a letter, where I made allegations that Lucknow's LuLu Mall has become a place for to offer Namaz which is against the earlier advisory of the UP govt. This land has been provided so that business activities can be organised, but it has been converted into a worship centre. The Lulu Mall has now become LuLu Masjid. I would like to urge Lucknow District Administration that stern action should be taken against this incident and the mall authorities as they are disrespecting and not following the rules and regulations of the Uttar Pradesh government," said Shishir Chaturvedi.

Amidst the Lucknow Mall Namaz row, Republic TV has learned that a Hindu group has decided to recite Sunderkand within the mall premises with hundreds of workers. Sunderkand will be recited today at the place where the prayers were offered by unknown people. Sunderkand will be recited under the leadership of Shishir Chaturvedi

BJP Condemns Namaz performed inside a Lucknow mall

After the incident, BJP condemned the action and questioned the intention behind the act as controversy over Namaz at Lucknow mall escalates.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP National General Secretary told Republic, "The UP government is constantly doing good work in the state but there are attempts made by some elements in order to defame the state government and pollute the peaceful environment by creating a situation of caste-based tensions. It is unconstitutional to offer prayers in a social place, even religious institutions do not ask to do so. Registering an FIR was important. UP CM Yogi Aditynath has been constantly making efforts but some people are just trying to ruin the atmosphere and is very unfortunate".

BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "There are several aspects to this that will be revealed by the police after the investigation. but the first part is whether the incident actually had the blessings or involvement of anyone from the mall. Why would a group of people suddenly come to a public place and want to do their prayers (Namaz)? It's not a correct approach from a religious practice perspective. Muslims must be outraged too as this is not correct in Islam to offer Namaz as a sign of making a point. A thorough investigation is needed. We have to see if this was an attempt to provoke enmity and or was based on some political agenda".

