UP: Muslim Artistes Take Part In Ramlila At Prayagraj, Set Example Of Communal Harmony

Artistes from different religions participated in the Ramlila organised by Pathar Chatti Ramlila Committee in Uttar Pradesh. The people of different faiths play different roles in the Ramlila that is staged in Prayagraj, according to ANI. According to the organisation, artistes irrespective of their religion perform in the Ramlila which is a symbol of togetherness and communal harmony.

Ramlila in Prayagraj

Huma Kamal, an artiste who is playing the roles of Trijata and Anusuiya in Ramlila expressed her happiness for being part of the programme, according to ANI. She stated that people from all religions participate in the Ramlila and added, "Everything is equal and there is no religion for artistes." Dilip Tiwari, the director of the organisation shared the details about Ramlila with ANI. He mentioned that people from different religions participate in Ramlila and they perform in the event irrespective of the religion to which they belong. Furthermore, Tiwari said that people love both singers Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar and added that an artiste has no religion.

I play the roles of Trijata and Anusuiya in this Ramlila. People from all religions contribute to and participate in this Ramlila: Huma Kamal, an artist of the Ramlila organised by Pathther Chatti Ramlila Committee in Prayagraj (09.10.2021) pic.twitter.com/QVn16yYPhv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2021

"This is a message for the public that if you are an artist and there is an art in you then religion doesn't come in the way," ANI quoted Dilip Tiwari as saying. "People love Mohammad Rafi as much as they love Lata Mangeshkar. Actors have no religion, anyone can be an artist irrespective of his religion and caste," Tiwari added.

According to ANI, Muslim artistes which include two female and a male artiste and a makeup artiste participate in the Ramlila. Speaking to ANI, Vice President of Ramlila Committee Dharmendra stated that the committee is one of the oldest committees that has been showing Ramlila for about 100 years now. He added that the Ramlila is an example of communal harmony as people from different religions play their roles in the event.

Muslim artists perform in Ramlila organised by Pathther Chatti Ramlila Committee in Prayagraj



"Two female & a male artists & the makeup artist are Muslims. Their participation in this Ramlila is an excellent example of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb',"one of the organisers said yesterday pic.twitter.com/Pt5cm7HQvv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2021

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines in view of Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum, according to ANI. The government urged people to follow law and order and communal harmony during the time of the festivals. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked people to follow state government instructions in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar allowed organising Ramlila and Durga Puja Pandal but added that the public traffic should not get affected due to the programme.

