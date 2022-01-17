UP: NCPCR Calls For Probe On Darul Uloom Deoband Website Over Alleged Unlawful Fatwas

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary asking the state government to probe Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband’s website for allegedly publishing “unlawful and misleading” fatwas. In a letter, dated 15 January, the NCPCR asked the UP Chief Secretary to block access to the website until such content is scrapped.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint u/s 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, after pursuing the complaint and examining the website, it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the laws and acts in the country," the letter stated.

Claiming that such comments violate the rights of children and that free access to the internet was damaging to them, the NCPCR further said, “Therefore, it is requested that the website of this organisation may be thoroughly examined, investigated and any such content should be immediately removed"

"Further, access to such website may be prevented until the removal of such content for avoiding spread and recurrence of unlawful statements and consequently preventing incidents of violence, abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination against children”, the letter reads.

NCPCR calls for appropriate measures by UP govt

The NCPCR further requested that the UP government take appropriate measures against the institution for allegedly violating the Indian Consitution, Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, and Right to Education Act of 2009. It also asked the state government to provide a report on the steps which it has taken within 10 days.

However, in response, the Students Islamic Organisation of India labelled NCPCR’s letter to UP Chief Secretary “another attempt to undermine madrasas and their curriculum by cherry-picking and sensationalising specific fatwas,” according to a PTI report.

