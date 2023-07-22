UP: Opposed To Mother's Illicit Relationship, Son Kills Her Partner

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed a man who had an illicit relationship with his mother, police here said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in the Subeha area here when Avasaf Hussain (50) went to meet his partner at her house, they added.

The woman's son Ashfaq attacked Hussain with an axe and left him on a road in a critically injured condition, the police said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed Hussain to the Community Health Center in Haidergarh, where he later died during treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, the ASP said.