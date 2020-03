A massive crowd gathered at the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan to celebrate Holi. A person who took part in the celebrations said, "There is no comparison to the Vrindavan Holi celebration and it is one of the best in the whole country." People were seen dancing in the water and smearing colours on each other with joy. The festival of colour marks the triumph of good over evil. It also proclaims the arrival of the spring season.