UP: People Embrace Holi With Fervour Post Elections; Demand For PM Modi Masks Goes High

Amid the celebration of Holi and cheer with the festival soon approaching, markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a great deal of enthusiasm. The markets in the city have seen an astonishing demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks. On the other hand, the great victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections have become the major reason for such demands of the people in the city. The enthusiasm in people is more of a victory than the festival itself.

According to shopkeepers, the BJP's victory in assembly elections had boosted up the demand for 'Modi Masks'. The markets in Prayagraj have huge stocks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks, Gulaal and Pichkaaris (water guns), as per news agency ANI. A sense of celebration after the victory of the BJP in the assembly elections was clearly more evident amongst the people more than the joy of Holi festival, that will be celebrated on March 18 this year. A shopkeeper went on to say that there was not enthusiasm amongst the people to celebrate Holi, as per ANI. After the results of assembly polls, the crowd could be seen more excited and this led to high demands of 'Modi Masks'. Shopkeepers could be seen delighted about the fact that this had increased the sales. "Unlike the last two years, business is doing well this time," said the shopkeeper. "This year Holi will be celebrated with saffron colours," he added.

Holi preparations underway as 'PM Modi masks', Gulaal (colours), Pichkari (water guns) dominate markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.



"Demand for Modi masks is high and the sales are also good. Unlike the last two years, business doing well this time," a shopkeeper said (13.03) pic.twitter.com/tIlbzUuu6c — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2022

Holi is a festival of colours but no doubt that this festival is going to be played with only saffron colour. After the assembly elections, the festival is being celebrated with vigour and fervour. "People could be seen demanding more masks. Elections are over and this time hold is going to be good. Sales have increased. There is no inflation," said Mohammad Naseem, a Shopkeeper. Holi is known to be a Hindu festival but is celebrated by all faiths. The festival is a celebration of joy and victory of good over evil. People smear colours of joy and happiness over each other, putting aside divides and considering unity in diversity.

