UP Police Arrests Six Accused In Minor Cousins Gang-rape Case Of Fatehpur

Six youths have been arrested for allegedly raping two minor cousins here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Prabhat Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Pradeep Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Shailendra Yadav and Rajan Yadav, they said.

The girls, aged 17 and 15, along with two other cousins were returning home after attending a traditional fair in a village on Sunday when they were gang-raped, they said.

The police had taken all the six accused in custody on Monday and they have now been arrested, police said.

SHO Hussainganj, Rajendra Singh said the incident happened around 11 pm when the minor cousins were passing through a jungle area.

Two of the accused took away the other two children, a 10-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother, and held them hostage and later all the accused raped the cousins, he said.

The cousins somehow reached their home at around 1.30 am and narrated the entire incident to their family, the SHO said.

After this, the six accused molested four other girls at around 2 am and snatched a 23-year-old girl's mobile phone Cases have been registered against all the accused in all the incidents, police said.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh "Action under the Gangsters and National Security Act (NSA) will be taken against all the six accused arrested for gang-raping two minor cousin sisters."