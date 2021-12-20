UP Police Invoke 'Spiderman: No Way Home' To Spread Awareness; Netizens Hail Creativity

Uttar Pradesh police used an innovative way to alert everyone about the dangers of drinking and driving. The highly anticipated Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home, featuring Tom Holland as Spiderman, has finally arrived in theatres and has left a lasting impression on the audience and the UP Police Department has used the buzz around the film to convey an important warning about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The UP police department published an image of a Spiderman: No From Home poster on the microblogging site Twitter. However, the texts have been changed with Spiderman becoming Not Sober-Man, making it Not Sober-Man: No Way Home, which is for drunk drivers reminding them that if they are caught drinking and driving, they would not be able to return home. Also, the Marvel Studio, in this post becomes, "UPPolice Studio." The police department shared the post with the caption, "#SpiderMan can jump & fly, but there's #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink & Drive!"

#SpiderMan can jump & fly, but there's #NoWayHome if you are high!



Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home.



Don’t Drink & Drive!#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/t9I7oxCqbx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 18, 2021

Netizens love UP Police's creativity

The post was shared two days ago on December 18 and till now it has received more than 1 thousand 6 hundred likes and over 400 retweets. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who were impressed by UP Police's creativity. One Twitter user wrote, "Marvel vaalo ne apko bhi parmotion karne ko kaha hai kya sahab ji..." Another commenter wrote, "Very good statement to follow it should be the first duty of the people of Uttar Pradesh"

Achha h ...kam se kam police bhi creative ho rhi h..lage rho.👍👍👍 — Raj (@awesomerajaji) December 18, 2021

बहुत बढ़िया कथन इसका पालन करना,उत्तरप्रदेश की जनता का प्रथम कर्तव्य होना चाहिए — Shreyansh 🇮🇳 (@286AHindu) December 19, 2021

The third comment read, "Achha h ...kam se kam police bhi creative ho rhi h..lage rho."

Well even spiderman shouldn't text and swing — Alok321 (@ItzAlok321) December 20, 2021

Good advice — manisrg (@Rangamanisrg) December 18, 2021

Very nice job all the best time wish you — Lalit Raj shivyogi (@LalitRa19652875) December 18, 2021

Lately, UP Police has been showing their creativity on social media posts. They shared a post to make everyone aware of Cyber Criminals, with the caption, "Stay within the crease of ‘online safety’ to prevent getting caught behind the #VicKat by #CyberCriminals!"

Stay within the crease of ‘online safety’ to prevent getting caught behind the #VicKat by #CyberCriminals!



Stay #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/JAlyfbZ86k — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 9, 2021

The most anticipated film of 2021

Spiderman: No Way Home is considered to be the most anticipated film of 2021 which was released on December 16 and till now it has earned $756.3 million. The movie is directed by Jon Watts and features a huge number of stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and many more.