UP Police Proposes To Double Reward For Information On Badan Singh Baddo

The Uttar Pradesh Police has proposed to double the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of criminal Badan Singh Baddo to Rs 5 lakh, it said on Monday.

In a statement late on Monday, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "For the arrest of the accused Badan Singh Baddo, a resident of Beripura in TP Nagar police station area of Meerut district, a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced earlier by the Director General of Police." The Director General of Police has now sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the reward amount to Rs 5 lakh, the statement said.

Baddo is one of the most-wanted gangsters of the state and has been absconding for four years.

In March 2019, he managed to escape the police team escorting him to Farrukhabad jail after a court appearance in Ghaziabad during a halt in Meerut.

The police have yet to arrest Baddo, who has a number of cases of murder, loot and ransom registered against him.