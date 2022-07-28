UP: Prayagraj Police Arrests 11 Youths Responsible For Multiple Blasts; NSA To Be Invoked

The Prayagraj Police stated on July 28 that National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against the 11 students arrested, who conducted multiple blasts in the city during the last three months, as a part of local gangwar activities. 10 out of 11 students are juvenile, while one is an adult.

It is said that a turf war between groups of students from two reputed schools escalated and led to several crude bomb blasts in the area. "The police have sent the minor accused to the juvenile correctional home and the adult to the jail," Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

Bomb blasts organised to create dominance, connect with more students

It is reported the groups of students with over 300 in each group had also named such groups - Immortals, Tandav, Jaguar, Maya. They conducted bomb blasts and then made the videos viral on social media with the intention of not just showing their dominance but also mobilising more students for their groups.

The students told the police that they prepared the bombs after watching YouTube videos and did not buy it from any place. The money used for making the bombs was the money taken from parents in the name of school activities.

'Keep an eye on children's actions'

The students also said that they got their explosives supply from the firecrackers. The police informed that in the month of July alone, there were around five incidents of crude bomb blasts, with the first incident being reported from the Sangam area. The police have urged the parents to keep an eye on the activities of their children.

The police also informed the action against the students will be taken under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.

"The police have taken note regarding these incidents and have arrested around 35 people since last month. We are observing social media platforms and wherever we are finding any suspicious activities, we are taking action. The police will continue further investigation in this matter," Shailesh Pandey told ANI.

