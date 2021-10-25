UP Reports Its First Zika Virus Case As IAF Personnel From Kanpur Tests Positive

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday confirmed its first case of Zika Virus. According to Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur, a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the district has been infected with the virus. The health department is now taking necessary actions to curb the spread of the virus any further.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Nepal Singh said, "Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace."

According to the CMO, the officials are now conducting house to house surveys and sample collection to stop the virus. Dr Singh also informed that fogging and cleaning was also undertaken with the help of the municipality. He informed that 22 samples of the infected person’s close contacts, who were symptomatic, have been sent to King George`s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing. Health and civic bodies' officials have been put on alert in case of a breakout. Earlier in July, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had confirmed that the Zika virus infection has struck the state. However, the state managed to contain the virus without a major outbreak.

What is Zika virus? How does it spread?

The Zika virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda, in 1947, then in humans in 1952. The first major outbreak happened at the Island of Yap back in 2007. Brazil, later in 2015, had a large Zika virus outbreak causing 1600 children to be born with microcephaly. There have also been sporadic cases over the years in Africa.

Zika virus is generally spread through infected mosquitoes and is also a sexually transmitted disease. These Aedes species mosquitoes bite during the day and night as well. Zika virus can spread from a pregnant woman to her baby. It can also result in Guillain–Barré syndrome. The disease caused by the Zika virus often causes no or only mild symptoms which are similar to a mild form of dengue fever. There is no specific treatment, neither has there been an approved vaccine to prevent the virus spread.

Image: Pixabay